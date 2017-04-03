Xavier beats DePaul 79-65 to snap 6-game skid

Trevon Bluiett scored 24 points, added 10 rebounds, and Xavier closed out the regular season with a much-needed 79-65 win over DePaul on Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Xavier (19-12, 9-9 Big East), once ranked as high as No. 7, had lost six in a row and is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament altogether.

The Musketeers and Blue Demons will meet again March 8 in the opening round of the Big East Tournament.

Malcolm Bernard added 13 points for Xavier, which hit 10 3-pointers, won the rebounding battle, and finished with just nine turnovers.

Billy Garrett Jr. led DePaul with 17 points in his final home game. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Billy Garrett Jr. led DePaul (9-22, 2-16) with 17 points while Eli Cain added 15. The Blue Demons shot just 40 percent and 6 of 21 from long range.

DePaul kept the score close most the game but Xavier pulled away late. A Bluiett 3 gave the Musketeers a 72-61 lead, which they extended to 17 three possessions later.

It was the Blue Demons’ last game at Allstate Arena, formerly the Rosemont Horizon, where they have played since 1980. Next season, they’ll move into Wintrust Arena in Chicago.