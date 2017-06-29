Yankee suffers serious injury in major league debut

Baseball 06/29/2017, 11:34pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
Yankees right fielder Dustin Fowler’s major league debut came to a gruesome end in the first inning Thursday night when the 22-year old crashed into the side wall in foul territory chasing down White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu’s fly ball in foul territory.

Fowler suffered an open rupture in his right patellar tendon and was scheduled to have surgery Thursday night at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Sox team physician Charles Bush-Joseph was to perform the season-ending operation.

Fowler, a top-100 prospect, was promoted from AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning. His legs hit the low side wall almost at full speed, causing him to flip over. When he tried to stand up, he went down to the ground, prompting a gasp from the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field

Fowler’s leg was immobilized and a cart was used to take him off the field. Fowler, in the lineup batting sixth, was due to lead off in the second inning.

Dustin Fowler of the New York Yankees sits on the ground as the trainer looks at his leg after trying to catch a foul ball hit by Jose Abreu. Fowler was taken off the field on a cart. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Yankees right fielder Dustin Fowler tries to walk after suffering an injury against the White Sox (AP) .

