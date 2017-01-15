Year three for Doug McDermott and confidence is still an issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The weight of being the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is washing off Doug McDermott.

Admittedly, however, it’s been a “slow wash.’’

“Yeah, it has slowly washed off of me,’’ McDermott said. “I’m working hard and trying to get better, and that’s all I’m really worried about right now.’’

If only it were that simple.

McDermott’s ups and downs continue to be drastic. Entering the Sunday night game with Memphis, the forward remained a study of inconsistency. Even in the month of January, the good, the bad, and the ugly of McDermott’s game has been on full display.

In back-to-back wins over Cleveland and Toronto, McDermott scored 17 points in each win, shooting 5-for-11 from three-point range. In the four games following those wins, McDermott was a combined 3-for-15 from beyond the stripe, averaging 5.1 points per game.

So of course coach Fred Hoiberg was once again asked about his third-year player, and again played the confidence defense.

“It’s something we need to continue to try and get him going,’’ Hoiberg said of McDermott. “Again, his teammates look for him in transition, they’re always trying to find him. They’re pumping him up. So again, it’s just something as a player, as a shooter, you gotta keep rising up with confidence even when things aren’t going great out there.’’

Hoiberg was asked if a third-year player should really be battling with confidence problems, especially one that cost the Bulls two first-round draft picks to acquire, and the coach said that ups and downs are just part of being a shooter in the NBA.

“Sometimes it’s human nature as a shooter when you’re struggling you try and get as close to that rim as you can, and you just try and guide it up there as opposed to trusting that stroke and shooting it,’’ Hoiberg said. “It looks like he’s trying to seek contact a little bit as well, as opposed to just going up without hesitation and shooting the ball.

“That’s the big thing for Doug is to trust it. Again, we have a lot of confidence in Doug. Everyone in this organization does. Just continue to go out and take them when they’re there. We need him to make shots. When he and Niko [Mirotic] are out there shooting the ball well, we generally play well.’’

Asked if he was concerned with the direction McDermott’s career path is head, Hoiberg’s explanation was much simpler.

“No,’’ the coach said with no hesitation. “I’m not.’’

On the mend

Hoiberg’s hope is to have Nikola Mirotic back for Tuesday’s game with Dallas, but it’s been small steps in his return from flu-like symptoms.

According to the second-year coach, Mirotic was able to work out a bit at the Advocate Center on Sunday, but they need to get his strength back, as well. Like Jimmy Butler, Mirotic has lost some serious pounds during his illness.

Denzel Valentine was also slowed by the bug.

“A completely different strain,’’ Hoiberg said. “Niko, it sounds like he had some strep throat issues with his. Denzel did not. Denzel was more of a stomach issue. The biggest thing with Niko right now is we got to get his strength back and that might take a few days.’’