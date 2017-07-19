Yoan Moncada batting sixth, playing second base in White Sox debut

Yoan Moncada will bat sixth and play second base when he makes his White Sox debut Wednesday against the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Moncada, who was picked up at the airport by fellow Cuban and teammate Jose Abreu, is the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball, and his arrival has been much anticipated. The Sox acquired him along with right-hander Michael Kopech and two other prospects from the Red Sox in a December trade for Chris Sale.

Here is manager Rick Renteria’s lineup against the Dodgers and right-hander Kenta Maeda (7-4, 4.38):

Alen Hanson CF

Yoan Moncada takes a batting stance during the baseball team's fan convention in Chicago on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP)

Melky Cabrera LF

Jose Abreu 1B

Avisail Garcia RF

Matt Davidson 3B

Yoan Moncada 2B

Tim Anderson SS

Omar Narvaez C

Yolmer Sanchez DH

Carlos Rodon P

The Sox also called up right-hander Brad Goldberg from AAA Charlotte.

Moncada, 22, was batting .282 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 57 runs scored, 49 walks, 17 stolen bases and a .377 on-base percentage in 80 games with Charlotte this season, his first in the Sox organization.

He was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2016 after hitting .294/.407/.511 with 31 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 94 runs scored and 45 stolen bases in 106 games between Class A Salem and Class AA Portland in the Red Sox organization. He made his major-league debut in September 2016, going 4-19 with one RBI and three runs scored in eight games.

Moncada will wear uniform No. 10.