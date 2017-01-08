Yoan Moncada expects to be out 2 or 3 days

A day after he was taken off the field on a cart following a nasty collision with right fielder Willy Garcia, second baseman Yoan Moncada said he expects to be out only “two or three days” with a bruised right quad.

Moncada’s knee hit Garcia on the right side of his head as they converged on Darwin Barney’s blooper that popped out of Garcia’s glove for a three-run double, giving Garcia a concussion and putting him on the seven-day disabled list Tuesday.

“After the collision, I was very concerned about the knee because I was in a lot of pain,” Moncada said Tuesday through interpreter Billy Russo. “But once they brought me in here, they told me it was nothing serious, and I feel relieved.”

Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada, the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball who was called up to the Sox from Class AAA Charlotte on July 19, is “day-to-day.”

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Willy Garcia #61 of the Chicago White Sox is hit in the head by teammate Yoan Moncada #10 as they collide going for a ball hit by Darwin Barney of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700011834

“We are all relieved that Yoan is fine and we are all relieved that Willy is also recovering,” Renteria said. “He [Garcia] took the brunt of the blow there. Obviously that’s a pretty strong hit to him and we’ll continue to monitor him and go under the concussion protocol and make sure he’s doing OK.

“Yoan, it’s just a thump on the lower thigh. I actually just spoke to him … He’s feeling much better today.”

Moncada appeared relaxed sitting by his locker with a large ice wrap around the knee area, joking with teammate Jose Abreu.

“The treatment is just ice and doing some squats,” he said. “But I think in two or three days I will be ready to play a game.”

Garcia said he felt “better” Tuesday.

“I was really concerned at first for him because I knew that it was his head,” Moncada said, “and when you hit the head it’s very dangerous. But then I saw him here and I saw he was OK, and I was relieved.”

The Sox complete a three-game series at home against the Jays Wednesday afternoon before going to Boston to play the Red Sox Thursday through Sunday.