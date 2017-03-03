Yoan Moncada flashes speed in White Sox victory

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 23: Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox poses on Chicago White Sox Photo Day during Spring Taining on February 23, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. – Yoan Moncada had two hits including an RBI triple, and Jose Abreu, back with his team after two days in Miami to testify in court, drove in a run with a single in the White Sox’ 3-1 Cactus League victory over the San Diego Padres Friday night.

Dylan Covey, Tyler Danish, Blake Smith, Brian Clark, Michael Ynoa and Brad Goldberg each had scoreless outings. Aaron Bummer gave up a run on a broken-bat single but struck out the side in the eighth. Sox pitchers issued one walk.

Top prospect Moncada, one of four acquired in the trade for Chris Sale, flashed his high-end speed for the first time this spring when he tripled into the right field corner against Brandon Mauer, finishing with a head-first slide. Moncada was then thrown out at home on a Jose Abreu ground ball, but later singled and dashed home from second on an Abreu single. Moncada, 3-for-13 this spring, struck out twice and has fanned seven times to go with four walks.

Right-hander Dylan Covey had his best outing in his first start, needing 16 pitches to get through the first two innings — allowing no runs on one hit. Covey got four ground-ball outs and escaped the second with an inning-ending unassisted double play by shortstop Tim Anderson. A Rule 5 draft pick, Covey will get a good opportunity to make the Opening Day roster.

Jose Quintana (Colombia) and Miguel Gonzalez (Mexico) are prepping for the season and the World Baseball Classic. Quintana threw 50 pitches in a simulated game, Gonzalez 45. Both got up to 60 with more side work. Quintana is slated for his country’s first game, Gonzalez for the second. “Our goal is to be ready for the White Sox on Opening Day but we’re going to have fun [in the WBC],’’ Gonzalez said.

Angels at Sox, Glendale, Saturday 2:05 (890-AM, whitesox.com). Lucas Giolito vs. Tyler Skaggs. Nate Jones, Zack Burdi, David Robertson, Jake Petricka also scheduled to pitch.