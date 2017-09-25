Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu out of White Sox lineup

Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) were out of the White Sox starting lineup Monday because of shin problems. (AP)

Second baseman Yoan Moncada’s right shin, which put him on the disabled list in late August, was out of the lineup after it “flared up” on him during the Sox’ 8-1 victory over the Royals Sunday, kept him out of the lineup Monday. And first baseman Jose Abreu was out a second day in a row resting his bruised left shin.

Both had MRIs which checked out clean, manager Rick Renteria said.

Moncada and Abreu received treatment Monday “and hopefully they will both be back in the lineup [Tuesday],’’ Renteria said.

Defending Abreu’s defense

Abreu is not only batting .304/.356,/.548 with 31 homers, 41 doubles and 100 RBI, but the first baseman’s defense, while perhaps not Gold Glove caliber, has taken a turn for the better this season, Renteria said.

Abreu has made eight errors, comparable to the six, 11 and 10 his first three seasons. At minus-1, he ranks 12th among major league first basemen in defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs. Abreu ranked 17th at minus-6 last season.

Renteria’s eye test says Abreu is better than in 2016, when Renteria observed him as the Sox bench coach.

“He was getting hammered because of his defense but he owned it, he worked on it and now you see, wow, this kid is pretty good defensively at first and has maintained his offensive numbers,’’ Renteria said. “He’s also taken more of a leadership role.’’

Fulmer’s last start Saturday

Right-hander Carson Fulmer has been pushed back from a Tuesday start against the Angels to Saturday against the Indians because of the blister that forced him out of his last start Thursday in Houston. Right-hander Chris Volstad (1-0, 1.08), who pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball in emergency relief of Fulmer, will start Tuesday.

Fulmer, who said the blister problem is new to him, is trying to take it in stride. He has allowed two runs over his last 15 innings and is eager to pitch again.

“I feel really good and I’ve put together some good outings and I wanted to stay in that good groove,’’ Fulmer said, “and the blister prevented me doing it.

“It’s first time I’ve ever had an issue. Having it blow up on me is frustrating.’’

The 6-8 Volstad was home in Florida boarding up his home on the east coat of Florida bracing for Hurricane Irma and thinking his season was over after pitching for Class AAA Charlotte this season when the Sox called him up Sept. 8.

This and that

The Sox are 51-1 when leading after eight innings, one of six teams with one or no losses when leading entering the eighth. The others: Red Sox, Astros, Reds, Dodgers, Padres.

*Tadahito Iguchi, the second baseman on the White Sox’ 2005 World Series champion, will throw out the first pitch Thursday. Iguchi, 42, officially retired from baseball after a 21-year career Saturday in Japan.

Iguchi will return to Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since he was traded to the Phillies in 2007.