Yoan Moncada returns to White Sox lineup vs. Red Sox

BOSTON — White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada will return to the lineup Thursday night after missing two games with a bruised thigh.

Moncada is batting fourth in manager Ricky Renteria’s lineup and will face the team he signed with as an international free agent before breaking in with last season. The Sox acquired Moncada, right-hander Michael Kopech and two other prospects in a trade for Chris Sale last December.

Sale was scheduled to face the White Sox Sunday but the Red Sox’ rainout Wednesday vs. the Indians pushed their starting pitcher back one day, so he will not pitch against his former team in the four-game series.

Moncada was hurt when he collided with right fielder Willy Garcia in Monday’s game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Moncada was taken off the field on a cart but the injury was not as serious as it first appeared.

Yoan Moncada of the White Sox hits a home run against the Cubs during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700011770

A CT scan taken Wednesday revealed that Garcia has a fractured jaw, the Sox said Thursday. Garcia, who was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion Tuesday, will undergo a procedure to insert a plate into the jaw and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Third baseman Matt Davidson will miss his second start with a bruised right wrist.

Here is the White Sox lineup against right-hander Rick Porcello:

Leury Garcia RF

Yolmer Sanchez DH

Jose Abreu 1B

Yoan Moncada 2B

Nicky Delmonico LF

Tyler Saladino 3B

Tim Anderson SS

Omar Narvaez C

Adam Engel CF

Miguel Gonzalez P