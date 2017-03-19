Yoan Moncada stays hot, belts homer and two doubles

TEMPE, Ariz. — Top infield prospect Yoan Moncada homered and hit two doubles in the White Sox’ 11-2 Cactus League victory over the Angels Sunday.

It was the third homer of the spring for the MLBpipeline.com No. 2-ranked prospect, who also hit two doubles, one off the wall and another that bounced over the center field fence. His homer came against right-hander Kirby Yates.

Moncada homered twice against the Royals Wednesday.

Moncada was all over the wall at Diablo Stadium, homering to right, bouncing a ground-rule double over the center field wall and banging another double off the right-center field wall. Moncada’s hits all came from the left side and raised his spring slash line to .317/.391/.683. He drove in four runs.

Yoan Moncada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No matter how well Moncada performs this spring, he is destined to begin the season at AAA Charlotte but could be up before long.

In 46 plate appearances, Moncada has posted a .317/.391/.683 slash line with 13 RBI and is tied for the team lead in homers with Cody Asche and Tyler Saladino. He is 10-for-22 with three homers, four doubles and 11 RBI in his last seven games after a slow start.

Rising from the Asches

Designated for assignment by the team that drafted him, left fielder and corner infielder Cody Asche would like to prove the Phillies wrong. It’s early but Asche is building a bit of a case, hitting .346 with with three homers and nine walks this spring. The left-handed hitter lined a double and drove in a run Sunday but also struck out three times. He can play left field, both corner infield spots and could be used as a DH, manager Rick Renteria said.

“He’s making it tough on everybody,’’ Renteria said of the Sox’ upcoming roster decisions.

Catching on

Adam Engel made two diving catches in center field and Peter Bourjos made one.

On deck

White Sox at Giants, 3:05 (CSN), Reynaldo Lopez vs. Johnny Cueto