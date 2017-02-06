Yolmer Sanchez keeps things fun in White Sox clubhouse

DETROIT — Yolmer Sanchez is like the mischievous little brother in your family, only he’s the mischievous little infielder in the White Sox clan.

He’s part class clown and part goofball, the one jumping on the back of bigger teammates like Jose Abreu in the Sox clubhouse, trying to distract teammates during interviews by lifting his shirt or using a bat as a mock microphone or playing cards with Todd Frazier.

You might recall Sanchez doing the silly rock-a-by baby bit with Adam Eaton, a salute to his baby boy. Now that Eaton’s no longer with the team, Sanchez makes pretend Mickey Mouse ears instead, as he did after hitting a double against the Tigers’ Michael Fulmer Friday night.

Always up, never down. Always loose, never tight. Keep it fun, Sanchez likes to say.

Yolmer Sanchez (5) celebrates scoring on a Melky Cabrera sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS118

“That’s the point,’’ Sanchez, 24, said. “Work hard and have fun. For me, I can’t wait to come here and be here with my teammates. I try to jell with everyone here.’’

The Sox were in need of amusement while getting thumped 15-5 by the Tigers in the opener of a nine-game road trip Friday. Derek Holland (4-5), who entered with a 2.37 ERA, left with a 3.43 after the Tigers routed the left-hander for eight runs on eight hits including three homers in 2 1/3 innings.

“Very frustrating,’’ Holland said. “Everything was coming back over the plate, missing right down the middle. I was battling my own mechanics, trying to find a groove. Couldn’t get it.’’

Sanchez, playing second base, doubled, singled, walked and scored two runs. Manager Rick Renteria has watched Sanchez grab on to the second base position and not let go. Between Tyler Saladino hitting .200 and being slowed by back spasms and the switch-hitting Sanchez putting up solid numbers, Sanchez has stepped forward on the manager’s depth chart.

Sanchez took a career .224/.261/.357 hitting line into the season but is hitting .299/.345/.438 with two homers and 15 RBI.

“He’s just taken hold of the opportunity and is running with it,’’ Renteria said Friday. “He’s a pretty gifted young player. Like most young players he’s gaining confidence and running with it.’’

Holland’s confidence must have taken a hit after Mike Mahtook homered in the second and J.D. Martinez and John Hicks homered against him in the third. The Tigers scored two in the first on RBI doubles by Miguel Cabrera and Martinez, and Cabrera drove in a pair of runs in the second with his second double and 1,000th of his career.

With the Sox needing innings out of its bullpen, Michael Ynoa, Holland’s replacement, lasted only two batters — a single to Jose Iglesias and a triple to Dixon Machado – before exiting with soreness in his right quad and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

It was the latest injury issue for Sox pitchers, who already have James Shields, Carlos Rodon, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam and Dylan Covey on the disabled list. (Petricka threw a scoreless inning in his first rehab outing for AAA Charlotte Friday and Shields is scheduled to pitch for Charlotte in his first such outing Saturday).

Ynoa was replaced by Gregory Infante.

The Sox scored a run in the second on a double by Yolmer Sanchez and a single by Leury Garcia against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer.

The first of two doubles by Matt Davidson, RBI singles by Tim Anderson and Leury Garcia (2-for-4, three RBI) and a sacrifice fly by Melky Cabrera gave the Sox three runs in the sixth.

Throughout the ups and downs of a 162-game schedule, it doesn’t hurt to have guys like Sanchez around for dud games like Friday’s.

“It’s awesome, he’s a high energy kid — very happy,’’ Renteria said. “We have quite a few of those, he happens to be the one who is most boisterous. It’s fun to have him.’’