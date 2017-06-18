Yolmer Sanchez thriving in full-time role with White Sox

TORONTO – In this year of the rebuild, the arrow is pointing up on a handful of White Sox position players staking a claim in the team’s future.

Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia, Matt Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez come immediately to mind to varying degrees. Avisail Garcia is breaking out with an All-Star caliber season, Davidson is leading the team with 15 homers despite not playing every day until recently and advanced metrics say Leury Garcia is the Sox’ most valuable player behind Avisail.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is in the top five with a batting line, three homers, 17 RBI and stout defense at second base. With Yoan Moncada penciled in as the second baseman of the future, Sanchez figures to get bumped off his spot but he can play shortstop and third base, too, which sets him up, if he continues to play at the level he’s shown in the Sox’ first 68 games, as a valuable switch-hitting utility infielder.

Sanchez’ production has been every-day worthy, though. His RBI single to center against left-hander Blue Jays J.A. Happ in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie, following singles by Willy Garcia and Kevan Smith to open the inning as the Sox looked for a three-game series sweep Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Yolmer Sanchez turns a double play to end the second inning Sunday at Rogers Centre. (Getty Images)

“I’m just glad everybody is getting to see what he’s capable of doing,’’ bench coach Joe McEwing said.

McEwing rates Sanchez as above average defensively.

“He’s a kid who is very talented with great hands, a lot of range and, given the opportunity to prove what he can do on a daily basis, you’re seeing what we’ve known for some time. It’s nice to see everybody recognize how talented he is.’’

Sanchez has been stout turning the double play, thanks to quick hands, footwork and no fear of contact at second base.

“Oh no, I like it when he gets close,’’ he said. “I feel like it makes me quicker.

“I love playing defense. Making plays, turning double plays. You get better with more experience. And playing every day just gives me more experience.’’

Sanchez is fundamentally sound, but he doesn’t complicate things in his mind.

“The key to turning the double play is, don’t think too much and be on time,’’ he said. “If you be on time that’s the best thing. If you’re late, your hands are going to be late and your feet are going to be late. Get on time to the base and the rest comes easy.’’

It does seem to come easy. At least it looks that way.

“It’s God given with him,’’ McEwing, who works with Sox infielders, said. “You can work and work and work and get better and he does that at every aspect of his game but I believe it’s God given. He has special hands and feet but instinctively he’s off the charts.’’