‘You don’t think the same’: Concussion floored Bears’ Leonard Floyd

It took Leonard Floyd almost two months to recover from his second concussion last year.

The Bears outside linebacker ended his rookie season on injured reserve, and felt as if he was in a fog until February.

“It took me two months to really feel like I was back to myself,” he said. “I was just at the house, relaxing, getting my mind back together. After those two months I felt back.”

He was carted off the field on a backboard after suffering a scary concussion against the Giants on Nov. 20. Then, on Dec. 24 against the Redskins, he suffered a second.

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered two concussions last year. (AP)

When he left Halas Hall, the Bears told him not to try to work out until he felt better. That took until February.

“You just don’t feel normal, you know it’s this thinking part, like you don’t think the same,” Floyd said. “I wasn’t thinking like I normally would think and then I’d be staring off in space some times instead of paying attention.”

Floyd said he gradually improved.

“Day by day, I was able to focus more and my mind wasn’t all racing everywhere and I was able to lock in on things,” he said.

Both concussions were suffered in part because of bad technique — Floyd tackled with the crown of his head facing forward. He’s worked with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio this offseason to improve his form, lining up tackles on dummies.

In 12 game last year, Floyd recorded seven sacks and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Floyd, who is listed at 240 pounds, said he was probably about five pounds heavier than that.