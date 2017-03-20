‘You notice him’: Rookie John Hayden making big first impression

After Blackhawks rookie forward John Hayden scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs, he was even better Sunday against the Avalanche — two huge assists, five hits and a plus-3 differential in a 6-3 victory.

“Sometimes you get that first goal early on, it gives you some relief that you can play at this level,” said Hawks captain Jonathan Toews, who scored in his NHL debut in 2007 and ended up with a point in his first 10 games en route to being the runner-up for the Calder Trophy. “You believe in your skill and what you can do. System-wise, [Hayden’s] getting more and more comfortable with being in the right place and eventually trusting his own instincts.”

While Hayden’s game-tying goal against the Leafs was an impressive snipe off a 2-on-1 feed from Toews, his net-front contribution in the victory over the Avalanche on Sunday night at the United Center bodes even better for the Hawks if he can sustain it.

Battling in front of the net — and holding his own — in the third period, Hayden had the primary assist on the first two goals of the Hawks’ stunning five-goal third period. With the Hawks trailing 3-1 midway through the period, Hayden tipped a Duncan Keith shot that Toews deflected past Jeremy Smith to make it 3-1. On his next shift, again in front of the net, Hayden lunged to tip a rebound in the slot to Richard Panik for a goal that tied the game 17 seconds later.

Blackhawks rookie forward John Hayden (40) works against Maple Leafs tough guy Roman Polak in front of the net during the Hawks' 2-1 overtime victory Saturday night in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

A week earlier, Hayden was playing for No. 8 seed Yale (13-13-5) against No. 1 Harvard in the East Coast Athletic Conference tournament. Now he’s spending his spring break in the middle of a red-hot Hawks run.

“It was awesome,” said the 6-3, 210-pound Hayden. “I think it says a lot about this locker room. I haven’t been here long, but I can already tell that there’s amazing leadership and a culture to never give up.”

It’s a small sample, but in his first three games with the Hawks, Hayden has one goal and three points, with a plus-4 differential. The Hawks have won all three games. Hayden has yet to be on the ice for a goal against.

“You like his composure in games; his thought process; physicality,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “He comes up with a lot of pucks. Had some big, hard hits [against the Avalanche]. You notice him.”

Rookies have come and gone since the Hawks won their first Stanley Cup in 2010, but a power forward who can get in front of the net, throw his weight around and contribute defensively seems to have a better chance of sticking around. Hayden already looks like a guy who will be given every chance to make it. Playing on a line with Toews is a pretty good head start in this league.

“He’s arguably the best player in the world,” Hayden said of Toews, “and he works as hard, probably harder than anyone and really values the details in the game. It’s been nice learning from him and hopefully I can soak in a lot more.”

Hayden, 22, was a third-round draft pick (74th overall) by the Hawks in 2013 — a pick acquired when the Hawks traded Michael Frolik to the Winnipeg Jets after winning the Cup in 2013.

He still has classwork to finish, but as already is clear on the ice, he is acclimating well to a new team in a much higher league.

“Every day, every practice, every game, I’m transitioning a little better,” Hayden said. “It’s really the coaches and guys in this locker room that are helping to make it pretty seamless.”