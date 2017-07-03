Baseball 03/07/2017, 03:00pm

You’ll be seeing more of Alex Rodriguez on Fox Sports

Associated Press
NEW YORK — After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez smiles during a ceremony prior to his final baseball game with the team, against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and currently is a Yankees special adviser and instructor

# baseball Alex Rodriguez Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Cubs, White Sox Tuesday spring training report – Chicago Sun-Times
Is the price right? Bears have strict approach to free agency
Alshon Jeffery: ‘I’d love to win a championship’ with Bears – Chicago Sun-Times
Cubs, White Sox Monday spring training report – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like