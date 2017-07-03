You’ll be seeing more of Alex Rodriguez on Fox Sports

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez smiles during a ceremony prior to his final baseball game with the team, against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and currently is a Yankees special adviser and instructor