Young beats Simeon in OT to win Class 4A state title

Young's Craig Faulkner (3) gets to the basket Saturday against Simeon. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

PEORIA — Justin Boyd and Lucas Williamson caught fire Saturday at Carver Arena. The pair combined for 10 three-pointers to lead Young to a 60-50 overtime win against Simeon in the Class 4A state title game.

It’s the fourth state title for the Dolphins, who also won in 1998, 2009 and 2014.

Williamson finished with 24 points and Boyd scored 17.

The Wolverines (30-4) led 29-22 at the break. Young (27-7) rallied to tie it 34 midway through the third quarter. Williamson’s three-pointer gave the Dolphins a 43-42 leading heading into the fourth.

Simeon didn’t score a field goal in the final eight and a half minutes of the game.

Morgan Park won Class 3A earlier in the day and Orr captured the Class 2A title last week. This is the first time the Public League has won three state titles in one season.

Former Simeon star and current Milwaukee Bucks player Jabari Parker watched the game courtside. He’s currently rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury. Parker won four state titles in his time at Simeon.