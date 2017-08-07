Young Bulls core not accepting the idea that this is a ‘tank’ season

LAS VEGAS – If this young Bulls core has been put together to help in the Michael Porter Jr. sweepstakes, well, they didn’t get the memo.

“I don’t even know what that means, to be honest with you,’’ second-year guard Kris Dunn said following Saturday’s 91-75 Summer League loss to Dallas. “I don’t know what tanking means. I go out there and try to win each and every game. Nobody in the locker room is gonna go out there and lose the game on purpose. Because then, why are you playing the game?’’

Dunn was right in one aspect: NBA players don’t tank. It’s not in the DNA.

Franchises? That’s where the tanking starts and finishes.

And the Bulls are knee-deep in starting that process.

Dunn, along with Zach LaVine and a swapping of draft picks that landed Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 overall pick, were acquired on draft night from the Minnesota Timberwolves, with both general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson stressing that the Bulls had made the decision to go in that rebuild direction.

That means ugly times ahead.

“We understand what this means,’’ Paxson said last month. “It’s going to be a difficult process because that’s what rebuilding is about. But I think that as we look forward, it’s not just about [draft night]. We added three really talented young pieces to our team. And as we go forward, we anticipate having other high draft picks. And you’ve seen teams turn it around through the draft.

“That’s going to be our job now. That’s how we’re going to proceed. We hope to get better through the draft in the choices that we make.’’

Dunn wasn’t hearing any of that.

“We’re gonna go out there, try our hardest and we know we don’t have the superstars on our team, but that don’t mean anything,’’ Dunn said. “If we go out and play hard and play together, we’ll be fine.

“I think some teams take us for granted. Some teams think they can take you for granted, take you lightly. And that’s how you scratch out wins.’’

A nice slogan for a T-shirt, but not what management wants.

Cameron Payne was even more defiant about the idea of being a part of a roster that could be in that 20-win zip code.

“That we’ve got to make the playoffs next season,’’ Payne said, when asked what his reaction is to being considered a team on the tank. “That’s really it. I’m pretty sure they want to make the playoffs too. John Paxson and Gar want to make the playoffs, and it starts here. We’ve gotta work, gotta work. Try our best when the regular season comes.’’

Not that there isn’t intrigue with this group in Las Vegas.

Obviously, Markkanen’s development is huge and starts in Summer League. Then there’s also the little matter of deciding on a point guard, as Dunn and Payne began making their cases for that starting vacancy.

Payne was considered the “point guard of the future’’ by Forman when they acquired him last February from Oklahoma City, while Dunn was acquired in the Butler trade.

Dunn finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting, while Payne had 11 on 5-for-15 shooting. Not exactly a clear-cut winner out of the gate.

According to Payne, however, there has been no mention of these next few weeks deciding a regular-season starter.

“That’s like four months away,’’ Payne said. “I’m not sure. I’m worried about Summer League right now.’’