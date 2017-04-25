Young Cub Addison Russell’s maturing approach from `A’ to `B hack’

PITTSBURGH – Cubs shortstop Addison Russell showed it in back-to-back innings in Wednesday’s late-inning comeback to beat the Brewers then just showed off on a career night in Pittsburgh on Monday.

By Tuesday the Cubs’ youngest everyday starter used a surprisingly mature approach at the plate to drive the only hit to reach the outfield against Pirates ace Gerrit Cole to the top of the wall in the opposite-field gap for a double. He then scored the only run Cole allowed in seven innings.

“That’s kind of been my approach the whole year,” Russell said of a contact-producing approach that more often incorporates a cut-down swing that manager Joe Maddon calls a “B hack.”

Addison Russell singles to right in the first inning of Monday's career-high, four-hit game.

“I’m really not looking for a specific pitch, just something that I can handle,” Russell said.

His double on a 96-mph fastball was his seventh hit in nine at-bats, a streak that included the first four-hit game of his career Monday, spraying the ball between both gaps.

When he reached out to slap a 3-2 pitch to right field for a run-scoring single last Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon called it “the essence of the `B hack’ right there.”

Russell followed the next inning with a game-winning home run, jumping on a 2-0 pitch with more of the Grade A hack he showed during his 21-homer All-Star season last year.

“I’m not trying to do too much,” he said. “Just put the ball in play and see where it goes. It’s working out. It seems like a pretty easy approach, and I’m staying with it.”

Notes: Because of Tuesday’s rainout in Boston, the Cubs will miss Cy Young winner Rick Porcello in their series in Boston this weekend. As the Red Sox rotation gets pushed back, Cubs will get Drew Pomeranz in Friday’s opener. … Maddon said he’s leaning toward the obvious designated hitter choice in Boston of Kyle Schwarber but said he’s staying open minded for other possibilities throughout the series.

