Young White Sox trying to gain confidence at the plate

Hitting slumps – whether trying to avoid them or breaking out of them – is about confidence. That can be a product of experience, which is among the many things the young White Sox are learning.

‘‘Confidence is the biggest thing that we’re trying to maintain with every player,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. ‘‘You have to find balance between allowing them to go out there and not particularly get the results that they want. But I think the biggest challenge that we have is to make sure they focus on their approaches and the things that they’re supposed to be doing to give themselves a chance.’’

The Sox have been stymied by Cleveland pitching as much as their own offensive shortcomings, going scoreless in the first two games of the weekend series with the defending American League champs.

And the fact the Sox took the first series against the Indians in Cleveland plays into things as well.

Jose Abreu (left) celebrates with Omar Narvaez after scoring on a single by Leury Garcia in the first inning Sunday against the Indians. | Matt Marton/AP

‘‘Look, they came in here wanting to show they are the reigning American League champions,’’ he said. ‘‘You guys came in to our town and took two out of three from us. We are not that club.’ ’’

Renteria said players need to focus on the mindset that was stressed in spring training — approaches at the plate and preparation.

“When you get to battling against really good pitching, the one thing you must have is a pretty solid two-strike approach, because once they start attacking and managing the zone, you have to basically defend yourself.’’

Pen-manship

David Robertson hadn’t pitched in five days before getting the call in the ninth. But the Sox closer was going to pitch Sunday even if it wasn’t in the ninth, Renteria said.

‘‘We talked before the game that regardless of the situation, I had to get him in,’’ he said. ‘‘We needed to get him in there and he wanted to get in.

‘‘You always hope you’re using [the closer] when you have to, or if you’re not it’s because you winning big.’’

Evaluations

Pitchers Carlos Rodon (bursitis left biceps) and Jake Petricka (strained right back muscle) were in town to be evaluated medically as they continue to recover.

Renteria said both have been doing moderate workouts but have not timetable yet to begin work on the field.

Pitcher Jake Putnam, who left Saturday’s game with soreness in the back of his right elbow, is getting treatment and considered day to day.

Melky Cabrera, who left Saturday’s game after jamming his left wrist attempting a catch, was in the lineup against Sunday as the DH.

Pay attention

Part of the reason the bench was so excited Saturday after Jacob May got his first major league hit wasn’t just the length of time it took to break the slump but the reaction to it.

‘‘Everyone in the dugout was elated—and so were the fans,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘I thought what the fans showed even though we were losing, they had seen him grinding it out. It’s a big pick-me-up for us because we know they are paying attention, and we loved it.’’

May’s 0-for-26 stretch was exceeded only by the 0-for-32 career start by Sox outfielder Randy Moore in 1927-28.

