Zobrist’s MRI comes back clean, expected to be back next week

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Veteran switch hitter Ben Zobrist said he’d only need a week to recover after being placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a sore wrist. And it turns out, he might have been right with his prognosis.

Zobrist received an MRI on his left wrist, which had bothered him for weeks. The MRI results came back clean Monday.

Before Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres, Zobrist said he hopes to be able to test his wrist on Wednesday and added that if he can’t return Friday, it would likely be Monday before he could come back.

Zobrist plays a key role in the Cubs’ lineup, but he’s been hampered swinging right-handed since he hurt his wrist on a swing May 26. Infielder Tommy La Stella was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to take his place, while he nursed his wrist.

Zobrist isn’t the only starter who has been affected by injuries recently. Addison Russell and Jason Heyward are both out of Monday’s lineup recovering from their injuries they received over the weekend.

Russell turned his right ankle in Saturday night’s game against the Pirates and didn’t play on Sunday.

Heyward scraped his left hand Sunday while trying to make a sliding catch and foul territory.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he expected Russell and Heyward to return Tuesday.