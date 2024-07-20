The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024

100 gecs

July 19, 2024 at 10:00 PM
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-34.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-40.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-42.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-37.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-45.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-47.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-35.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-36.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-44.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-43.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-41.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-51.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-46.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-38.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-50.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-48.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-39.jpg
Laura Less of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-49.jpg
Dylan Brady of the 100 Gecs perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
100 gecs
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-34.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-40.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-42.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-37.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-45.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-47.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-35.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-36.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-44.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-43.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-41.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-51.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-46.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-38.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-50.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-48.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-39.jpg
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-49.jpg