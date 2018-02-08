1985 Bears adding heft to Garry McCarthy fundraiser Sunday

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy is holding a fundraising Sunday for his possible run for mayor. | Sun-Times files

Bear down for Mac!

It’s a Grabowski kind of fundraiser!

Sneed is told a group of 1985 Super Bowl Bears are shuffling it up for former top cop Garry McCarthy’s potential mayoral bid.

• Translation: A gaggle of legendary defensive football greats is heading to McCarthy’s grassroots fundraiser Sunday for his potential mayoral bid.

“And I’m excited about it,” McCarthy told Sneed.

Da Bears shufflin’ on down to the $100 a ticket event at the Irish American Heritage Center are former defensive tackle Steve McMichael, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton and linebacker Otis Wilson.

“Former Bear Mike Adamle and [longtime Bears defensive end] Ed O’Bradovich are also coming,” he said.

“Look. I’m pumped,” McCarthy said. “This is a blue-collar, Northwest Side event. No millionaires. An all-out effort developing on its own.

“Our exploratory committee is the driving force and we’ve already sold 400 tickets, not counting who else will come through the door.

“There will be a lot of Irish and retirees, a grassroots effort happening on its own.

“At the end of the day, even though tickets can individually be sold for $100 or $5,600, it’s more important to pick up 400 to 600 votes in a room than $5,600 a ticket,” he added.

“Money doesn’t vote!

“This is a big deal for me if I am going to move forward,” he added. “We are still analyzing our polling data and will make a decision shortly. Everything is thus far positive. Really positive.”

So what fuels McCarthy?

“The street support I encounter every day,” he said.

“At least 15 to 20 people daily cheer me on,” he said. “I was stopped six times Thursday after leaving a meeting at the Beatrix restaurant. Volunteers signing up on our website are in the hundreds.”

Does he have the secret support of some major pols?

“Let’s say . . . politics makes strange bedfellows,” he added.

“But I’ve been a Democrat since day one and still am.”

Foot fault . . .

Hunka hunka Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is known for wearing sock-em-to-me socks, may have been sporting a pair of showy, yellow space socks Wednesday while being interviewed by University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics founder David Axelrod — but when he got up at the end of the event he almost fell down.

“His foot had fallen asleep,” chirped a Sneed source.

Poof proof . . .

Hoping you survived President Donald Trump’s hair scare this week when a gust of wind exposed his bald spot — and the reason for his bizarre comb-over, Sneed recalled her hairy phone interview with the Trumpster on June 30, 2015.

I asked Trump if he’d “jettison his famous windswept hairdo if elected president.”

“If I’m working for the people, I will only have time to comb my hair back,” he chuckled.

Now we know why.

Hey! Hey!

Grant DePorter, a sports buff and the man who blew up the legendary Bartman Ball, is weighing in on the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to iconic baseball broadcaster Harry Caray next week.

“Harry [a famous tippler] passed away 20 years ago this month,” said DePorter, who added Caray once told sports broadcaster Steve Stone: “Steve, you know I’ll be with you in spirit. And with spirits, if you know what I mean.”

Therefore, the ineffable DePorter is proffering proof Caray has been pulling strings for the Cubs for the last 20 years.

“Harry made the 7th inning Stretch at Wrigley Field a major event by singing ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame,’ ” said DePorter.

“And whether Harry sang in person or on the jumbotron after his death — Harry’s last song during the postseasons was always a win.

“If Harry did not sing in a series [alive or dead] the Cubs were always swept. The only exception to the Cubs winning without Harry was in 2003.”

Holy cow!

Sneedlings . . .

