Luther North’s Ariel Shumaker sinks game-winner at stripe

After 13 lead changes and seven ties, Tuesday’s Class 1A Harvest Christian Sectional semifinal between Luther North and Christian Liberty was destined to come down to which team could handle the pressure at the end.

The Wildcats’ Ariel Shumaker proved to be up to the task. The junior center calmly sank a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give Luther North a 44-43 victory. A last-second three-point try by the Charger’s Isabella Wolke fell short.

“I didn’t even think about missing,” Shumaker said. “I was nervous, but I just kept thinking positive. It was very exciting and I am proud of our whole team.”

Luther North (14-15) will go after its first sectional title since 1987 when it faces Hinckley-Big Rock on Thursday. The Wildcats current three-game win streak in the playoffs matches their longest of the season.

“We started the season slow,” Luther North coach Chuck Rombout said. “But ever since Christmas we have been getting better and better. We started to focus on more long-term goals of what we could in the postseason and the effort has been outstanding to get to this point.”

The Wildcats were led in scoring by sophomore guard Ariel Allen, who had 16 points. She had a pair of clutch baskets early in the fourth quarter on a steal and layup and a pull-up jumper in transition.

“That was hands-down her best game of the season,” said Rombout. “If it wasn’t for her we would have been in trouble. It’s the most focused she has been. Usually we will get some good stretches and she’ll have some letdowns, but tonight she was dialed in the whole way.”

Christian Liberty (13-13), which advanced further than any team in program history, shot just 11-for-25 from the free-throw line, including 5-for-14 in the fourth quarter.

“That was the game right there,” Christian Liberty coach Steve Rowland said. “We still have a lot to be proud of and with just one senior it bodes very well for the future.”

Megan Sullivan had 18 points to lead the Chargers in scoring.

