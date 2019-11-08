 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Vanna White to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ while Pat Sajak recovers from surgery

The show said in a statement that Thursday’s taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

By Associated Press
Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on “Wheel of Fortune” in New York
In this Sept. 29, 2007 file photo, co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on “Wheel of Fortune” in New York. Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime sidekick Vanna White is filling in as host while he recovers. The show says on its social media accounts that the Thursday. Nov. 7, 2019, taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.
AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file

LOS ANGELES — “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

The show said in a statement that Thursday’s taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

The 62-year-old White stepped in as host when taping resumed Friday for episodes that will air starting Dec. 9.

The statement says Sajak is resting comfortably and looking forward to returning but does not say how long he is expected to be out or how long White will act as host.

Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.

She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.

Next Up In News

The Latest

No. 5 Illini fade late, fall 82-69 to No. 2 Baylor

Dosunmu scores 18, but Cockburn held to four shots

By Associated Press

Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

By Georgia Nicols

Teen boy shot in West Rogers Park

The boy, 16, was walking through an alley about 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 dead, 2 injured after shooting, crash in Lawndale: police

Just before 8 p.m., people inside a westbound Chevrolet fired shots toward a Kia in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Southbound Red Line trains running on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak due to rubbish fire near Roosevelt

Howard-bound trains have resumed their normal route.

By Sun-Times Wire

Coronavirus live blog, Dec. 2, 2020: 1,634 total lives lost in Illinois to COVID-19 during the past two weeks, an average of about 117 per day

Here’s what we learned Wednesday about the continuing spread of the coronavirus and its ripple effects in Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff