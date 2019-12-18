Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 2 a.m. 4:30 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are willing to do the necessary homework to be prepared for discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or anything that you own jointly with others. You will take a patient, careful approach to whatever you do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day for a careful discussion with a partner or close friend because people are willing to listen, especially if it’s about practical matters. In particular, people want to do things that will bring positive results down the road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a productive day at work or perhaps related to your health or taking care of a pet because you will put your own wants and needs second to getting something done that is important. You are willing to wait.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to practice sports or the arts because you are patient and willing to work hard to get your results. Immediate self-gratification is not your goal. Instead, you want to know that you can do something that will eventually pay off in the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Roll up your sleeves and do something at home or to help a family member get practical results. You know that if you invest some energy today, you’ll get a payoff down the road. This especially applies to taking care of home maintenance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In discussions with others, you will be careful, conservative and True-Blue Odie. You’re not trying to impress anyone; nevertheless, you have done your homework and you know the facts. By the way, this is an excellent day to study.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will wade through financial matters and attend to details because you’re in a practical frame of mind. You’re also in a frugal frame of mind, which is why you want to know where the money has gone and where it’s going to come from. (Dreams are free but there’s a small charge for alterations.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are willing to work toward your goals, especially goals that will be fulfilled in the future. (Incidentally, it’s a good day to work with hard materials like metal or stone.) You are capable of considerable self-denial, if necessary, to achieve what you want to get done. (Admirable.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are happy to work alone or behind the scenes to get the results you want. You won’t be flamboyant or demand attention. Quite the opposite. Whatever you do will be done with great diligence and patience and you won’t hesitate to undertake intricate work that requires attention to detail.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Join forces with others, especially clubs and organizations, to get something done. You understand how small efforts can eventually bring about big results. (Many people do not grasp this.) But you know that drip, drip, drip and soon a large pail is full!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs because they see that you have what it takes. You’re willing to work hard and take baby steps to get big results down the future. You’re not expecting an overnight success. You know that accomplishments come from steady work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to study or plow through forms and information related to dealing with foreign countries, medicine, the law or perhaps even travel. You’ve got what it takes to get stuff done. Definitely. Get on it!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (1980) shares your birthday. You love to travel because you like the stimulation of change. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that sets you in a new direction, which could be crucial for your success next year. Why not explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you to get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.