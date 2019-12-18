The Mix: ‘Christmas Around the World’ and more cool things to do Dec. 19-25

Looking for some cool things to do and see in the week ahead in Chicago?

Here are some highlights:

Celebrate the season ‘round the world

As holiday traditions go, this is the one that encompasses many cultures. The annual displays Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light began in 1942 at the Museum of Science & Industry. “Christmas Around the World” features a 45-foot Christmas tree covered in 30,000 lights, surrounded by 50 smaller trees and displays representing holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. “Holidays of Light” celebrates the Chinese New Year, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Hanukkah and St. Lucia Day. To Jan. 5 at the museum, 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr. Both are included with museum admission, $10-95-$21.95. Visit msichicago.org.

All kinds of magic

For some holiday magic of another kind, check out “Champions of Magic,” featuring five world-class illusionists: Young and Strange, Alex McAleer, Kayla Drescher and Fernando Velasco. The action-packed show for all ages includes interactive magic, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, mind-blowing predictions and a finale that defies description. From Dec. 23-29, Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $39.99-$169.99. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Holiday blues

Chicago blues artists Toronzo Cannon and Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, vocalist Lynne Jordan and harmonica player Matthew Skoller perform at “Sequence Chicago: A Blues Xmas.” Cannon is a songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and CTA bus driver who has blazed his own visionary blues trail, fusing his original, keenly detailed tales of everyday life with his fiery guitar playing. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials are celebrating 30 years of riotous, rollicking and intensely emotional blues. The Alligator Recording artists perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Navy Pier Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.

For animation fans

The Animation Show of Shows offers a peek at the thriving animation scene around the world. The 21st edition of this compilation offers an array of imaginative and thought-provoking films created by students and professionals that reflect unique perspectives. The 10 short films include Daria Kashcheeva’s puppet animation “Daughter,” an exploration of the ties between a father and daughter; Sam and Fred Guillaume’s “The Fox and the Bird,” a fable about an unlikely friendship, and Michael Frei and Mario von Rickenbach’s “Kids,” which explores the nature of group dynamics. Begins Dec. 20 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $11. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

The chosen people’s choice

The fourth annual Christmas for the Jews returns to City Winery for an evening of comedy, magic and fun. Headlining the event is comedian-mentalist and Chicago native Jason Suran. Also featured is Sohrab Forouzesh, an Iranian American comedian and finalist in the talent search StandUp NBC. Joel Chasnoff, a graduate of iO and author of the comedic memoir “The 188th Crybaby Brigade,” about his service in the Israeli Army, is the host. At 8 p.m. Dec. 25, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $28 in advance, $35 at door. Visit citywinery.com/chicago.

Soul-drenched R&B

Bettye LaVette cut her first record when she was 16, toured with Otis Redding, shared a Broadway stage with Cab Calloway and had Stevie Wonder write a song for her. She recorded on various labels from the 1960s to 1980s. In the 2000s she was “rediscovered” and started what she calls her “fifth career.” Her sound is pure R&B heaven — gritty, raw and filled with Southern soul, blues and gospel-tinged R&B. The 73-year-old dynamo just keeps getting better and better. At 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $40. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Bach at his best

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Centerreturns with its holiday presentation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. Presented in Bach’s original instrumentation, these unforgettable works are filled with an irresistible energy and are widely regarded as some of the best orchestral compositions of the Baroque era. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $30-$70. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Holiday Happenings