Apartments burglarized in Bronzeville: police

In each incident, someone broke into an apartment by forcing open the front door and took property from therein, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three apartments were burglarized in Dec. 2019 in Bronzeville on the South Side.
File photo

Chicago police are warning residents of three apartment burglaries reported in December in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident, someone broke into an apartment by forcing open the front door and took property from therein, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

These burglaries happened Dec. 2 and 3 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard and Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

