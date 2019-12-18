 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 3 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Dec. 17, 2019, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached him, Chicago police said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the chest.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The vehicle drove off eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The day’s latest shooting also happened in Humboldt Park.

A 22-year-old man was on the street about 5:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue when two males approached him, police said. They demanded the man’s property and he ran northbound.

The man then heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 37-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a drive-by in West Chatham on the South Side.

The man was driving about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV pulled up alongside him in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and opened fire, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his groin and right thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting happened in an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side.

A witness told police that about 1:40 a.m., they were inside an apartment in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue when a male fired shots at a 32-year-old man before running out the back door, police said.

The man was struck in the lower back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

On Monday, three people were wounded in shootings across the city.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

