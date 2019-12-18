 clock menu more-arrow no yes
11-month-old girl and mother reported missing from West Humboldt Park: police

11-month-old Valisia Lee was last seen with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, Dec. 9 in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Valisia Lee (left) and Valisia Jefferson (right)
Valisia Lee (left) and Valisia Jefferson (right)
Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for help locating an 11-month-old girl and her mother who have been reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Valisia Lee was last seen Dec. 9 with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lee is 24 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

Valisia Lee
Chicago police

Jefferson, 27, is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to frequent the area near Cicero Avenue and Madison Street, police said.

Valisia Jefferson
Chicago police

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

