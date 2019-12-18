11-month-old girl and mother reported missing from West Humboldt Park: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating an 11-month-old girl and her mother who have been reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Valisia Lee was last seen Dec. 9 with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lee is 24 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

Jefferson, 27, is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to frequent the area near Cicero Avenue and Madison Street, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.