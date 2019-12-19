Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Moon Alert

We have the all clear to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a tough day dealing with others. Accept that people are a bit standoffish. (This includes you.) That’s because today things look worse than they really are. In addition, people feel lonely or cut off from each other. Send out for dark chocolate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with coworkers. You might be disappointed in someone, or you think you disappointed someone else? The fact is there’s a lot of internal negativism, which is why people see things as worse than they are. Cheer up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility for some reason. Even a social occasion seems to be more trouble than it’s worth. In a way, this is an illusion. Life is not as bad as it appears.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day for important family discussion because people are negative thinking and defeatist. It’s an Eyore day: “It will probably rain.” Do what you can to slough these negative feelings off. Don’t take them seriously. Be patient with yourself and others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a classic day to fall into the pit of despair of negative thinking. Quit grumbling that roses have thorns. Be glad that thorns have roses! Something else to think about: Tomorrow is a great day! (Would I kid you?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel broke because you’re putting a negative spin on life. The reason for this is that things tend to look worse than they really are. For your sign, it will affect your take on your wealth and earnings. Buck up!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with both Saturn and Pluto. For starters, it’s easy to deceive yourself. It’s also easy to be depressed and think that nobody loves you. But that’s not true. You’re the most sociable sign in the zodiac! Today— life seems hard, that’s all.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s easy to fall into negative thinking. Hey, the course of true anything does not run smooth! (Have you noticed how tough it is to be nostalgic when you have a bad memory?) Don’t let life get you down today because tomorrow is a much better day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone older might criticize you or make you feel diminished in some way. Bummer. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Try to shake this off because optimism is a survival issue for your sign! Keep the faith because tomorrow is up better day — promise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from bosses, parents and VIPs. If you do, their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” That’s because a lot of people have fallen into the pit of negative thinking. “The pit of despair!” This is just for today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be disappointed with travel plans or something to do with your studies at school or publishing, medicine and legal matters. Be reassured that the negative feelings you have are temporary. Furthermore, life looks harder than it is. Tomorrow is a better day — trust me.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be disappointed in your fair share of something. Or the flip side is you might be horrified at how much you owe someone. The truth is that this is a slightly depressing day because things look worse than they are. Tomorrow is much better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jonah Hill (1983) shares your birthday. Outwardly, you are friendly, easygoing and breezy. Inwardly, you are emotional and quite a psychic. You have the ability to make others feel comfortable This is your time of harvest! Yay! Now you will begin to reap the benefits of your efforts in the last decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy an increased influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!