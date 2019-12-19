 clock menu more-arrow no yes
EB I-290 closed at Higgins Road after fatal 4-vehicle crash

By Sun-Times Wire
A 36-year-old Tinley Park man was charged Dec. 18 in connection with a Nov. 25, 2019 shooting on the Kennedy Expressway.
A man was killed Dec. 18, 2019, in a crash on Interstate 294 near Higgins Road.
Sun-Times file photo

A Plainfield man was killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle pileup on Interstate 290 in Schaumburg, shutting down eastbound traffic entirely and closing three westbound lanes.

About 7:25 p.m., a white Lexus IS300 was westbound on I-290 when it drove into the left ditch near Higgins Road and flew over the guardrail into the eastbound lanes, striking three other vehicles, according to Illinois State Police.

The 40-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Aveo was killed in the collision, police said. A 58-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Santa Fe was hospitalized, as was the Lexus’ driver, a 40-year-old Palatine man. Their conditions were unknown.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Higgins Road before returning to I-290, police said. Westbound lanes have been reopened.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

