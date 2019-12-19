8 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Eight people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 21-year-old man who was wounded in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 8:22 p.m. in the 6100 block of South California Avenue when an unknown group of males started arguing with him, according to Chicago police.

As the man was walking away, one of the males fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, an 18-year-old man was wounded in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

He was standing in front of a home about 7:14 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Oak Park Avenue when three males approached him and one of them opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Two men were wounded in a shooting after an argument in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

According to a witness, the men were in a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Keeler Avenue when a male and a female walked up to them and started an argument, police said.

The men, 19 and 23 years old, got out of their vehicle and shots rang out, police said. The older man was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The younger man was struck in the back and taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

On the West Side, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park.

The 33-year-old got into his vehicle about 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street after walking out of a store, police said. Two unknown males approached his vehicle and one of them opened fire as the man tried to drive away.

He was hit in the abdomen and leg, and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, police said.

Minutes earlier, a 42-year-old woman was shot while riding in a vehicle in Uptown on the North Side.

She was traveling about 2:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a male on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said. The driver lost control and struck three unoccupied vehicles that were parked on the street.

The woman was hit in the shoulder and took herself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said. She was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The gunman drove off south on Clarendon in a dark-colored SUV, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Two men were wounded — one of them critically — in separate shootings on the South Side Wednesday morning.

About 8:20 a.m., a man was standing in the 2800 block of East 76th Street when a black car approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old was struck in his groin and buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The wanted vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, drove off in an unknown direction.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot on the border of Englewood and Back of the Yards.

He was walking in the 400 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

Struck in the hip and grazed in the forearm, he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and three others were wounded in citywide gun violence.

