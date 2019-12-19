Zion man sentenced to 27 years for shooting at police officers in Waukegan

A Zion man will spend nearly three decades in prison for shooting at police officers in north suburban Waukegan.

Olvan Quezada, 22, was convicted on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer after shooting at police during a 2016 domestic incident, the Lake county state’s attorney’s office said.

Waukegan police responded to a domestic incident about 2 a.m. June 17, 2016, in the 3000 block of Arthur Court and heard gunshots, prosecutors said. After taking two people into custody, a third man, later identified as Quezada, shouted obscenities at police and fired shots in their direction.

Quezada was taken into custody later that morning and found guilty Oct. 18, 2019, prosecutors said.

He was also sentenced to 19 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a peace officer, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member and five years for possession of a defaced firearm, prosecutors said. He will serve his sentences concurrently.

Quezada will spend three years on supervised release after his sentence runs its course.