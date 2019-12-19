 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Zion man sentenced to 27 years for shooting at police officers in Waukegan

Olvan Quezada, 22, was convicted on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer after shooting at police during a 2016 domestic incident, the Lake county state’s attorney’s office said.

By Sam Kelly
A Zion man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting at Waukegan police officers
A Zion man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting at Waukegan police officers June 17, 2016.
Adobe Stock Photo

A Zion man will spend nearly three decades in prison for shooting at police officers in north suburban Waukegan.

Olvan Quezada, 22, was convicted on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer after shooting at police during a 2016 domestic incident, the Lake county state’s attorney’s office said.

Olvan Quezada
Waukegan police

Waukegan police responded to a domestic incident about 2 a.m. June 17, 2016, in the 3000 block of Arthur Court and heard gunshots, prosecutors said. After taking two people into custody, a third man, later identified as Quezada, shouted obscenities at police and fired shots in their direction.

Quezada was taken into custody later that morning and found guilty Oct. 18, 2019, prosecutors said.

He was also sentenced to 19 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a peace officer, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member and five years for possession of a defaced firearm, prosecutors said. He will serve his sentences concurrently.

Quezada will spend three years on supervised release after his sentence runs its course.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Pair rob victims at gunpoint in Cragin: police

In each incident, two people approached someone, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

8 shot Wednesday in Chicago

She was traveling about 2:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a male on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle.

By Sun-Times Wire

North Center burglar enters homes through unlocked doors: police

The burglaries happened Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Warner Avenue and about 7:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Leavitt Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man charged with firing shots on Kennedy Expressway

John Bamberg, 36, was charged Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Nov. 25 shooting incident on the Ontario feeder ramp to southbound Interstate 90.

By Sun-Times Wire

EB I-290 closed at Higgins Road after fatal 4-vehicle crash

About 7:25 p.m., a white Lexus IS300 was westbound on I-290 when it drove into the left ditch near Higgins Road and flew over the guardrail into the eastbound lanes, striking three other vehicles, according to Illinois State Police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Salvation Army red kettle stolen outside Macy’s on State Street

The kettle was taken while the bell-ringer stepped away for a break, according to police and the Salvation Army.

By Emmanuel Camarillo