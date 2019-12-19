DePaul beats Cleveland State 73-65 for 4th straight road win

CLEVELAND — Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Romeo Weems had 14 points for DePaul (11-1), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Charlie Moore added 12 points.

Cleveland State scored 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tre Gomillion had 15 points for the Vikings (4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Hugo Ferreira added 10 points.

DePaul plays Northwestern at home on Saturday. Cleveland State faces East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.