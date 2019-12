Fire announce 2020 schedule

The new-look Fire, who announced their 2020 schedule Thursday, will open the regular season on the road against the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders on March 1 on ESPN.

Following two matches on the road against the New England Revolution (March 7) and Orlando City SC (March 14), the Fire will make their home debut at Soldier Field on March 21 against Atlanta United.

The Fire will face some tough road challenges late in the season as they play only two home games after Aug. 9.

Ten of the Fire’s 34 games will be broadcast on national TV.

2020 regular season schedule (home games in bold)

Date Opponent Time (CT) Broadcast

Sunday, March 1, at Seattle Sounders FC, 2 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, March 7, at New England Revolution, 12:30 p.m. TBA

Saturday, March 14, at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m. TBA

Saturday, March 21, Atlanta United FC, 2:30 p.m. Univision

Saturday, April 4, N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m. TBA

Sunday, April 12, at New York City FC, 11:30 a.m. TBA

Sunday, April 19, Columbus Crew SC, 1 p.m. TBA

Saturday, April 25 Los Angeles FC, 2:30 p.m. Univision

Saturday, May 2, at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. TBA

Saturday, May 9, Inter Miami CF, 2 p.m. ABC

Saturday, May 16 at Montreal Impact, Noon, TBA

Saturday, May 23, FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m. TBA

Wednesday, May 27, Portland, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, May 30 New England, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, June 13 at Columbus 6:30 p.m. TBA

Wednesday, June 17, at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, June 20, at Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m. UniMás

Saturday, June 27, Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. UniMás

Sunday, July 5, New York City FC, 6 p.m. TBA

Wednesday, July 8, Philadelphia, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, July 11, D.C. United, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, July 18, at Colorado, 8 .m. TBA

Saturday, July 25, at FC Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m. TBA

Saturday, Aug. 1 Toronto FC, 7 p.m. TBA

Wednesday, Aug. 5 San Jose, 7 p.m. TBA

Sunday, Aug. 9, Los Angeles, 5:30 p.m. FS1

Saturday, Aug. 15, at New York Red Bulls, 6:30 p.m. TBA

Saturday, Aug. 22, at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m. TBA

Saturday, Aug. 29, at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m. TBA

Saturday, Sept. 5, Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m. Univision

Sunday, Sept. 13, at D.C. United, Noon, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 19, at Atlanta United FC, 2:30 p.m. Univision

Saturday, Sept. 26, Montreal, 7 p.m. TBA

Sunday, Oct. 4, at Philadelphia Union, 3:30 p.m. TBA