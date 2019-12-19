 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen dies days after Back of the Yards crash

William Bucio, 17, was involved in a crash Sunday in the 5400 block of South Aberdeen Street, the medical examiner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Bucio was pronounced dead Dec. 18, 2019, at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 17-year-old boy who was involved in a crash Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side has died from his injuries.

William Bucio was pronounced dead about 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The crash happened about 1:37 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of South Aberdeen Street, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found Bucio died of complications of blunt trauma from a motor vehicle striking a stationary object, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident. He lived in Gage Park.

Chicago police could not immediately provide information on the crash.

