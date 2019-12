A man was found beaten to death Thursday in Burnside on the South Side.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk about 4:07 p.m. in the 9200 block of West St. Lawrence Avenue with blunt trauma to the head and body, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

