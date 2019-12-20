Woman, CPD officer hurt in Englewood crash involving squad car

A Chicago police officer and a woman were injured in a crash Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

A squad car was eastbound on 62nd Street at 2:43 a.m. when it entered the intersection with Morgan Street and collided with a 2004 Ford Explorer that was southbound on Morgan, according to Chicago police. It was not immediately clear whether the squad car’s lights or siren were activated.

One officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The 51-year-old woman driving the Explorer was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman was cited for driving on a suspended license, police said.