Oscar hopes alive for ‘Parasite’ after SAG Awards win

All of the Oscar acting favorites held to form at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, but a South Korean black comedy made a big move toward being a best picture contender.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” took the top prize — best ensemble in a motion picture — at the 26th annual SAG Awards, an important stop on the way to the Academy Awards since thespians make up the largest voting bloc in the academy. The foreign-language film upended other favorites such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.”

While the best picture race looks a little more interesting, the acting categories are starting to look like runaways for all the major contenders.

“Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, named best actor for “Joker,” took the time to bestow praise on his fellow nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio (“You’ve been an inspiration for 25 years”), Christian Bale (“Just suck once”), Adam Driver (“You were devastating in [‘Marriage Story’] and you should be here”) and Taron Egerton (“I can’t wait to see what else you do”).

Renee Zellweger won best actress for “Judy,” Laura Dern received supporting actress for “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” stalwart Brad Pitt conquered the supporting actor category.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch.”

In the major TV categories, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two honors — including best ensemble in a comedy series — and “The Crown” was named top cast in a drama.

Top female actor in a TV drama went to “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston. In her speech, she shouted out Adam Sandler, who wasn’t nominated for “Uncut Gems”: “Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy.”