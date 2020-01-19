 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Oscar hopes alive for ‘Parasite’ after SAG Awards win

Black comedy from South Korea wins the award for best movie ensemble.

By USA TODAY
Brian Truitt
Park So-dam (from left), Lee Sun Kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jeong-eun and Kang-Ho Song accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Parasite” at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/AP

All of the Oscar acting favorites held to form at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, but a South Korean black comedy made a big move toward being a best picture contender.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” took the top prize — best ensemble in a motion picture — at the 26th annual SAG Awards, an important stop on the way to the Academy Awards since thespians make up the largest voting bloc in the academy. The foreign-language film upended other favorites such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.”

While the best picture race looks a little more interesting, the acting categories are starting to look like runaways for all the major contenders.

“Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, named best actor for “Joker,” took the time to bestow praise on his fellow nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio (“You’ve been an inspiration for 25 years”), Christian Bale (“Just suck once”), Adam Driver (“You were devastating in [‘Marriage Story’] and you should be here”) and Taron Egerton (“I can’t wait to see what else you do”).

Renee Zellweger won best actress for “Judy,” Laura Dern received supporting actress for “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” stalwart Brad Pitt conquered the supporting actor category.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch.”

In the major TV categories, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two honors — including best ensemble in a comedy series — and “The Crown” was named top cast in a drama.

Top female actor in a TV drama went to “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston. In her speech, she shouted out Adam Sandler, who wasn’t nominated for “Uncut Gems”: “Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy.”

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

Victims rear-ended then carjacked on the North Side

In each incident, someone is rear-ended, and once they get out of their vehicle to exchange information, up to three males jump in their vehicle and speed away from the scene.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Rafael Ortega snaps Cubs’ 13-game home losing streak with walk-off homer

Ortega’s two-run homer lifted the Cubs to a 6-4 victory Monday against the Rockies at Wrigley Field.

By Russell Dorsey

Blue Jays hand White Sox 3rd loss in row

The Jays scored the go-ahead run on an extremely wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel on an 0-2 fastball to Teoscar Hernandez with two outs in the eighth inning.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

4 injured in South Shore apartment fire, including firefighter

Firefighters reponded to a call of a blaze at an apartment building Monday in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Feds say members of Madigan’s inner circle weren’t ‘merely’ lobbying, urge judge not to toss charges

It amounted to the latest volley in the high-stakes public corruption case swirling around ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has not been criminally charged and denies wrongdoing.

By Jon Seidel