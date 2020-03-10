4th Chicago-area school closes after contact with coronavirus

A fourth Chicago-area school has canceled classes Tuesday amid concerns of contact with coronavirus.

Resurrection College Prep High School dismissed classes Tuesday morning after learning a school member came into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

The school, at 7500 W. Talcott Ave., will be closed through Wednesday for a “deep cleaning,” the school said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Lake View synagogue and attached day school will be closed Tuesday after the parent of a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Anshe Emet Synagogue and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School sent messages to families Monday confirming a parent tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine, and that the building would be closed Tuesday.

No student or staff member of Bernard Zell has tested positive for coronavirus, head of school Gary Weisserman said in a letter.

“While the Department of Public Health advised that closure is not required, out of an abundance of caution we are cancelling school (and all after-school activities) tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, while we continue to consult with public health officials,” Weisserman said.

He said the spouse and children of the coronavirus patient do not have symptoms and will undergo testing Tuesday.

In another letter to parents, senior Rabbi Michael S. Siegel said the school and synagogue would remain closed until they receive the family’s test results.

Weisserman said he did not believe the infected parent was one of the four new coronavirus cases announced Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Jewish day school, at 3751 N. Broadway, enrolls more than 500 students from nursery through 8th grade, according to its website.

The letter comes in the wake of two other school closures.

Loyola Academy, Illinois’ largest private high school, canceled classes for a second straight day Tuesday after administrators learned a student had come in contact with one of the state’s nearly dozen coronavirus patients.

Students and staff of Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood have been advised to quarantine themselves after a class aide tested positive for the disease. The school will be closed for the rest of this week.

As of Monday, more than 650 infections and 26 deaths had been reported in the United States.