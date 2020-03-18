 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 dead in Skokie rollover crash: police

About 10 a.m., all lanes of Skokie Boulevard were closed between Niles Center Road and Grove Street, according to the Illinois Department of Public Transportation.

By David Struett
Police investigated a fatal crash March 18, 2020, in the 8900 block of Skokie Boulevard in Skokie.
Police investigated a fatal crash March 18, 2020, in the 8900 block of Skokie Boulevard in Skokie.
Google Maps

A person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Wednesday in north suburban Skokie.

Crews responded about 3:50 a.m. to a crash in the 8900 block of Skokie Boulevard, according to an email from Skokie police spokesman Eric Swaback.

One of the three occupants was pronounced dead, he said.

About 10 a.m., all lanes of Skokie Boulevard were closed between Niles Center Road and Grove Street, according to the Illinois Department of Public Transportation.

Skokie police are leading an investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the person’s name.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Coronavirus-related parts shortage idles Ford plant in Chicago

Hammond operation can’t supply seats because a worker tested positive.

By David Roeder

Why is Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers? Simple — because he can

At this point, Brady has nothing left to prove. Nothing that he does next season, when he’ll be 43, can take away from what he accomplished in New England.

By USA TODAY

3 homeless men rob, murder acquaintance, leave him floating in Crystal Lake pond: police

Officers found the men, one of them covered in blood, Tuesday afternoon.

By David Struett

Lightfoot to deliver live, televised address on city response to coronavirus

It’s the second time in 10 months Lightfoot has used a prime-time address to discuss a crisis confronting Chicago. The last topic was a financial crisis. This time, it’s a public health crisis that is likely to trigger another financial crisis.

By Fran Spielman

First NHL player diagnosed with coronavirus

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

By Associated Press

100 things to do while stuck inside due to the coronavirus

Expert recommends even people who are showing no symptoms stay inside during this global pandemic.

By USA TODAY