1 dead in Skokie rollover crash: police

A person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Wednesday in north suburban Skokie.

Crews responded about 3:50 a.m. to a crash in the 8900 block of Skokie Boulevard, according to an email from Skokie police spokesman Eric Swaback.

One of the three occupants was pronounced dead, he said.

About 10 a.m., all lanes of Skokie Boulevard were closed between Niles Center Road and Grove Street, according to the Illinois Department of Public Transportation.

Skokie police are leading an investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the person’s name.