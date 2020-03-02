 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball scores: Class 3A and Class 4A regional quarterfinals

All the scores from Monday, March 2, 2020.

By Sun-Times Staff Report
Clark’s Darrius Perryman (2) reacts after scoring against Crane.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Monday, March 2, 2020

Class 3A state tournament

Hinsdale South sectional

St. Laurence

Johnson vs. Perspectives-Lead, 7:00

Kenwood

Nazareth vs. Comer, 7:00

Benet

Vocational vs. Back of the Yards, 7:00

Thornridge sectional

Ag. Science

Morris vs. Thornridge, 7:00

Oak Forest

Brooks vs. Bremen, 7:00

Lincoln sectional

Mattoon

Charleston vs. Mt. Zion, 7:00

Rantoul

Champaign Central vs. Rantoul, 7:00

Mount Vernon sectional

Marion

Herrin vs. Waterloo, 7:00

Triad

Cahokia vs. Highland, 7:00

St. Ignatius sectional

Fenwick

ITW-Speer vs. Muchin, 7:00

Little Village

Little Village vs. Instituto Health, 7:00

DePaul

North Grand vs. Aspira Bus&Fin, 7:00

Clemente

UIC vs. Pritzer, 7:00

Grayslake North sectional

North Chicago

North Chicago vs. Amundsen, 7:00

Deerfield

Senn vs. Northtown, 7:00

St. Patrick

Foreman vs. Northside, 7:00

Fenton

Grayslake North vs. Steinmetz, 7:00

Peoria sectional (Bradley)

Metamora

Washington (IL) vs. East Peoria, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru

LaSalle-Peru vs. Dunlap, 7:00

Galesburg

Richwoods vs. Canton, 7:00

Boylan sectional

Burlington Central

Crystal Lake South vs. Marmion, 7:00

Belvidere North

Harvard vs. Belvidere, 7:00

Woodstock North

Woodstock vs. Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Plano

Sandwich vs. IMSA, 7:00

Class 4A state tournament

Lockport sectional

Lincoln-Way West

Joliet Central vs. Lincoln-Way West, 7:00

Addison Trail sectional

Lake Park

Glenbard North vs. Addison Trail, 7:00

Willowbrook

Willowbrook vs. West Chicago, 7:00

McHenry sectional

Guilford

Guilford vs. Hononegah, 7:00

Elgin

South Elgin vs. Elgin, 7:00

Elk Grove Village sectional

Loyola

Von Steuben vs. Elk Grove, 7:00

Maine East

Hoffman Estates vs. Maine East, 7:00

Prospect sectional

Stevenson

Lake Zurich vs. Waukegan, 7:00

Grant

Hersey vs. Grant, 7:00

Bloom sectional

Thornwood

Reavis vs. Crete-Monee, 7:00

