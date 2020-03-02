High school basketball scores: Class 3A and Class 4A regional quarterfinals

Monday, March 2, 2020
Class 3A state tournament
Hinsdale South sectional
St. Laurence
Johnson vs. Perspectives-Lead, 7:00
Kenwood
Nazareth vs. Comer, 7:00
Benet
Vocational vs. Back of the Yards, 7:00
Thornridge sectional
Ag. Science
Morris vs. Thornridge, 7:00
Oak Forest
Brooks vs. Bremen, 7:00
Lincoln sectional
Mattoon
Charleston vs. Mt. Zion, 7:00
Rantoul
Champaign Central vs. Rantoul, 7:00
Mount Vernon sectional
Marion
Herrin vs. Waterloo, 7:00
Triad
Cahokia vs. Highland, 7:00
St. Ignatius sectional
Fenwick
ITW-Speer vs. Muchin, 7:00
Little Village
Little Village vs. Instituto Health, 7:00
DePaul
North Grand vs. Aspira Bus&Fin, 7:00
Clemente
UIC vs. Pritzer, 7:00
Grayslake North sectional
North Chicago
North Chicago vs. Amundsen, 7:00
Deerfield
Senn vs. Northtown, 7:00
St. Patrick
Foreman vs. Northside, 7:00
Fenton
Grayslake North vs. Steinmetz, 7:00
Peoria sectional (Bradley)
Metamora
Washington (IL) vs. East Peoria, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru
LaSalle-Peru vs. Dunlap, 7:00
Galesburg
Richwoods vs. Canton, 7:00
Boylan sectional
Burlington Central
Crystal Lake South vs. Marmion, 7:00
Belvidere North
Harvard vs. Belvidere, 7:00
Woodstock North
Woodstock vs. Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Plano
Sandwich vs. IMSA, 7:00
Class 4A state tournament
Lockport sectional
Lincoln-Way West
Joliet Central vs. Lincoln-Way West, 7:00
Addison Trail sectional
Lake Park
Glenbard North vs. Addison Trail, 7:00
Willowbrook
Willowbrook vs. West Chicago, 7:00
McHenry sectional
Guilford
Guilford vs. Hononegah, 7:00
Elgin
South Elgin vs. Elgin, 7:00
Elk Grove Village sectional
Loyola
Von Steuben vs. Elk Grove, 7:00
Maine East
Hoffman Estates vs. Maine East, 7:00
Prospect sectional
Stevenson
Lake Zurich vs. Waukegan, 7:00
Grant
Hersey vs. Grant, 7:00
Bloom sectional
Thornwood
Reavis vs. Crete-Monee, 7:00