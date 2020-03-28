 clock menu more-arrow no yes
McDonald’s temporarily ending all-day breakfast, streamlining menu during pandemic

McDonald’s company-owned stores closed their dining rooms and moved to drive-thru, takeout and delivery service only on March 16. Most franchisees have followed.

By Associated Press
Sorry, Egg McMuffin lovers: McDonald’s says it will temporarily suspend all-day breakfast, focus on its most popular menu items and remove others over the next few weeks.
McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s is temporarily ending its all-day breakfast menu and removing slower-selling items to simplify kitchen operations and help its struggling U.S. franchisees.

But U.S. fast food sales are down as more people work from home and avoid going out. NPD, a consulting firm, said U.S. fast food sales fell 7% in the week ending March 15.

McDonald’s said it will focus on its most popular menu items and remove others over the next few weeks.

McDonald’s has more than 13,800 U.S. stores.

Also last week, Chicago-based McDonald’s said in a regulatory filing that it took out a $1 billion loan to bolster its cash and better cope with the uncertainty from the virus.

Fans of all-day breakfast need not fret, McDonald’s announced it will return down the road.

According to Politico.com McDonald’s is among the Illinois corporations that have donated $1 million each toward Gov. J.B. Pritzerk’s coronavirus relief fund. The others include: Exelon Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Caterpillar Foundation and State Farm Insurance.

