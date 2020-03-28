Imagine filling ESPN’s programming void like this

ESPN without sports is like NASA without space. But ESPN is smarter than NASA — it can still thrive even if its world explodes into the atmosphere. Here is a look at the new ESPN 24-hour coronavirus programming schedule:

8 a.m.: “Don’t Get Up!”

10:00: “Stephen A. Smith: Unfettered.” The real Stephen A. lets loose — unvarnished, unbridled and uninhibited — at a Brooklyn barbershop.

11:00: “Greatest NFL Coaches’ Challenges (Season 1).”

11:30: Stephen A. Smith talks smack to first responders on their coffee break.

12 p.m.: Chris Berman runs down his all-time 250 favorite nicknames, alphabetically.

1:30: 1998 French Open women’s bracket draw.

2:00: “Burning Bridges With Keith Olbermann.” The once-popular “SportsCenter” anchor documents his seven tours of duty with the worldwide leader in sports.

3:15: “Best NASCAR Pit Stops, Volume 3 (2010).”

3:30: “Kiper and Lunardi: The Art of Coaxing.” The two iconic ESPN savants discuss how they persuaded the network to turn one-day events into year-round pursuits.

4:30: Stephen A. Smith yells at gate agents at O’Hare Airport.

5:00: “Around the Shoehorn.” Nike, Adidas, Puma and Under Armor reps examine best self-quarantine footwear.

5:30: “Pardon the Interruption, Undercover.” A hidden camera documents Tony Kornheiser complaining about Michael Wilbon and every single guest co-host with whom he has ever worked.

6:00: 2001 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball tournament third-place game.

6:30: “Backstory With Don Van Natta Jr.” An investigative look at Adam Schefter’s cellphone log.

7:00: “Outside the Lines: The Sunset.” The award-winning ‘‘OTL’’ team chronicles the sun setting in Bristol, Connecticut. Live.

7:30: World Series of Poker 2003.

8:30: World Series of Poker 2004.

9:30: “Outside the Lines: The Sunset (Pacific Time Zone).” The award-winning ‘‘OTL’’ team chronicles the sun setting in Pahrump, Nevada. Live.

10:00: Stephen A. Smith moonlights as a tollbooth worker who will not give out change.

10:30: “Cricket Tonight.” Adnan Virk returns as host.

11:00: World Series of Poker 2005.

12 a.m.: World Series of Poker 2006.

1:00: “Stephen A. Smith: After Dark.” The very eligible sweet talker tries his best hot takes in several New York City singles bars.

2:00: World Series of Poker 2007.

3:00: World Series of Poker 2008.

4:00: “The Sports Reporters 2.0.” Veteran correspondents from Bleacher Report, The Big Lead, Deadspin and Barstool Sports debate the hot issues of the day.

4:30: “The Making of ‘Cold Pizza’ (2003-2004).”

5:00: Jeremy Schaap reads select passages from Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.”

5:30: Shuttle-run highlights from the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine.

5:45: Charley Steiner is “Macbeth.”

6:00: 2014 Pub Darts Challenge (Ireland vs. Wales).

6:30: “BodyShaping” (any year).

7:00: “Kraft Mac & Cheese Presents The Craig Kilborn Show.” With sidekick Downtown Julie Brown. Why not?

Meanwhile, Fox Sports 1 has a simpler, adjusted schedule:

9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.: “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”

1 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: “Skip All Night.” Skip Bayless at home!

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Off air for routine maintenance.