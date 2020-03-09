 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed when vehicle flies off road in Newport Township

The Infiniti soared over Russell Road before crashing into the ground, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Sun-Times Wire
Two people were killed in a crash at Delany and Russel roads March 8, 2020, in north suburban Zion.
Google Maps

Two people died in a crash Sunday in north suburban Newport Township.

An Infiniti was northbound on Delany Road about 6:45 a.m. approaching a dead-end intersection with Russell Road, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The vehicle went off the east side of Delany and hit an embankment at a high speed, which launched it into the air for about 200 feet, the sheriff’s office said. It soared over Russell Road before crashing into the ground.

The driver and front-seat passenger, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities have not been released.

The Lake County coroner’s office is scheduled to perform autopsies Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said “excessive speed” appeared to be a factor.

