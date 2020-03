A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

She was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds about 6:57 p.m. in a home in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

