Despite backlog of 115K COVID-19 tests, Quest Diagnostics asks workers to voluntarily go on furlough (LIVE UPDATES)

The Latest

Employees at Quest Diagnostics are being asked to voluntarily go on furlough, despite the the publicly traded medical testing company acknowledging Wednesday that its labs were facing a backlog of at least 115,000 COVID-19 tests.

Furloughs will impact employees throughout the company, which Quest spokesman Dennis Moynihan said has seen a 40% drop in overall testing in the past two weeks.

In a letter obtained by the Sun-Times, workers in Quest’s Great Midwest Region were given “the opportunity to express an interest in volunteering to be part of the furlough.”

That includes employees working at the 12 facilities that are currently testing for the novel coronavirus, including a laboratory in northwest suburban Wood Dale. Quest also has a diagnostic lab in Schaumburg and 12 testing locations across the state, according to the company’s website.

In addition to testing for COVID-19, the company also conducts and analyzes a wide array of medical tests for physicians and hospitals, as well as for the public.

Read the full report by Tom Schuba here.

News

8:00 a.m. Coronavirus keeps spreading, Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks coming

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday returned to the idea of opening up the country’s economy as as soon as possible, even as he said the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death,” Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic.

Joining Trump were Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert. Each stood far apart from one another on the small stage.

The president initially had suggested the country could reopen by Easter but pulled back seeing projections of a staggering death toll even if restrictive measures remain in place. But just days after extending tough national guidelines through the end of April, staring down historic levels of unemployment and economic standstill, he was talking with leaders of professional sports leagues about filling arenas again.

“This country was not designed to be closed,” he said. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem.”

Read the full story here.

7:23 a.m. Coronavirus claims 2 Walmart employees who worked at Evergreen Park store

Two employees at an Evergreen Park Walmart store who contracted COVID-19 have died, store officials confirmed Saturday.

The workers were assigned to the store at 2500 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park, just southwest of Chicago, which remained open Saturday.

”We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The company noted that neither associate had been at the store in more than a week. The statement did not say when the employees died.

Read the full report from Jacob Wittich here.

New Cases

Analysis & Commentary

7:28 a.m. Random thoughts about those face masks

You don’t have to shave your face well, or at all. You don’t have to wax your mustache or chin hair.

Lipstick, while a mood enhancer, won’t be seen.

It will be hard to tell if we are smiling at people in the street or glowering.

If the eyes are the windows of the soul, it’s time to make eye contact with our neighbors and people on the street. Make widened happy eyes to show affection and approval. Narrow those babies to show displeasure. Squint to communicate disdain. Wink to show appreciation of another set of fine eyes.

Eyebrows will be worn thicker this season to give definition to the face. Teeth should remain brushed, but no one will see the kale stuck to your teeth with a face mask.

Read Sunday’s Letters to the Editor here.