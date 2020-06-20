Horoscope for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is your chance to ask yourself how you can improve your relations with family members. Also, what can you do to improve your home scene? How about start with finishing old projects? (Like we haven’t heard that one before.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon is the perfect day, perhaps the best in the year, to think about your style of communicating. Are you clear in your communications with others? Do they understand you? Do you listen to them? Observe your style.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon is a great chance to make resolutions about money: How you handle your money and also how you handle your possessions. Do you take care of what you own? Do you respect your hard-earned cash? Examine your attitude to your assets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The only new moon in your sign all year is taking place. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you create on your world. Ideas? Hey — You never get a second chance to make a first impression!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the new moon is hiding in your chart, which means it’s the perfect time to think about your spiritual world, your inner world and your belief system. What are the inner values that guide you? How do you make your most important decisions?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The value of friendship is what today’s new moon offers for you to examine. Certainly, we are social creatures. We need to see others and we also need to be seen. Are you happy with the friends you have? If you want more friends, be friendly!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only new moon that occurs at the top of your chart all year is taking place. This offers you a chance to think about how you react to authority. Do you bristle or chafe? The truth is that we all have authority figures that we have to acknowledge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What further education or training can you get to improve your job? What further experiences, perhaps travel, meeting new people and exploring film and books will enrich and enhance your life? These are things to think about with today’s new moon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do not let issues regarding red-tape paperwork about inheritances, wills, estates, taxes, debt and the wealth or assets of others pile up and get dusty. Information is power. Roll up your sleeves and tackle these areas in your life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the only new moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place. That means today is your best chance to think about how you can improve your closest relationships and friendships. These people are important to you. How can you enrich your connection with them?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a powerful new moon for your sign because it urges you to try to get better organized in every aspect of your life — in your work; in your daily world and even in ways that affect your personal health and your hygiene. What can you begin to do to improve your world? “I’m on it!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today’s new moon urges you to get in touch with your creative urges and your artistic talents. Too often we think that if we are not paid for our creative efforts, forget it. But remember when you were a kid? You would draw, sing, dance and enjoy expressing your creativity! Look for ways to do this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982) shares your birthday. It’s encouraging to see that your hard work will start to pay off this year. Channel your energy and focus on building solid foundations now and for the future. Work with purpose. Physical exercise will be important, which is why you should explore something physical that you like to do.