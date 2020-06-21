 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 dead, 7 hurt in Dan Ryan crash

One adult was dead at the scene, while three children were critically injured and four other adults were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was injured and seven other people, including three children, were injured in a crash June 21, 2020, on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 12:38 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One adult was dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Three children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, all in fair-to-serious condition.

The southbound local lanes remain closed for investigation, state police said.

