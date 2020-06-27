Motorcyclist dies weeks after hit-and-run on I-57 in Markham

A motorcyclist who was hit by a car on Interstate 57 died Saturday, weeks after the hit-and-run occurred.

The motorcyclist lost control of their bike about 11 p.m. June 13 in the northbound lanes of I-57 south of Crawford Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from their seat and landed on the roadway, where they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, state police said.

The motorcyclist died at 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office did not identify the motorcyclist.