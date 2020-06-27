 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Girl, 10, hit by stray bullet in Logan Square

The girl was in an apartment when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the head, police said.

By Carly Behm and Sam Kelly
Chicago police investigate Saturday in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue where a 10-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet that came through the window of a Logan Square apartment.
Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

A 10-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by a stray bullet inside a Logan Square home.

The girl was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.

No one was immediately taken into custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Earlier Saturday, a one-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood.

This is a developing story.

